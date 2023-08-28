AC inspects dengue SOPs, illegal activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Pothohar on Monday inspected the service stations, LPG shops and petrol pumps in view of the dengue threat.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner Pothohar visited various areas of Pothohar subdivision, an ICT spokesman said.

AC Pothohar warned the service stations regarding dengue SoPs implementation, while an LPG shop and a petrol pump were sealed for selling open petrol on illegal refilling.