Open Menu

AC Inspects Dengue SOPs, Illegal Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 04:50 PM

AC inspects dengue SOPs, illegal activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Pothohar on Monday inspected the service stations, LPG shops and petrol pumps in view of the dengue threat.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner Pothohar visited various areas of Pothohar subdivision, an ICT spokesman said.

AC Pothohar warned the service stations regarding dengue SoPs implementation, while an LPG shop and a petrol pump were sealed for selling open petrol on illegal refilling.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Dengue

Recent Stories

Imaan Mazari re-arrested in another case after bei ..

Imaan Mazari re-arrested in another case after being released from jail

42 minutes ago
 Pioneering women shaping the future of finance in ..

Pioneering women shaping the future of finance in the UAE

45 minutes ago
 UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian ho ..

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian horses

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey ..

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector on new academic year

2 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in se ..

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

2 hours ago
SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 202 ..

SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 2023

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on ..

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

3 hours ago

Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ ..

3 hours ago
 Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the ..

Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the vivo Y27 Launch

4 hours ago
 Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serv ..

Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serving the country in various fie ..

5 hours ago
 IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan