AC Inspects Disbursement Under Ehsaas Kifalat Program

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

AC inspects disbursement under Ehsaas Kifalat Program

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khar, Fazal Rahim Thursday visited Ehsaas Kifalat Program centers and witnessed disbursement process in Khar, district Bajaur.

He also inspected facilities in the center and directed further improvement in service delivery system.

He also directed retailers to abide by the prescribed procedure and said that action would be taken against those found guilty of deducting from disbursement.

He also directed strict implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure and urged public to adopt precautionary measures to contain further spread of virus.

More Stories From Pakistan

