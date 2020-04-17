AC inspects distribution of payment under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme

Assistant Commissioner Banda Daud Shah visited different Ehsaas Kifalat (assistance) centres and witnessed distribution of relief amount among poor families

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Banda Daud Shah visited different Ehsaas Kifalat (assistance) centres and witnessed distribution of relief amount among poor families.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Shahrukh Ali Khan, the Assistant Commissioner Eid Nawaz visited Ehsaas Centre at Ahmedi Banda where he inspected distribution procedure of Rs12,000 per poor family and expressed satisfaction over it.

He said transparency was the hallmark of this mega social sector relief programme, which was being appreciated worldwide.

Eid Nawaz said all deserving families would be facilitated.

He asked people not to accept less than Rs12,000 per family and report to district administration in case of seeing any irregularities in the distribution process.