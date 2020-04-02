AC inspects essential commodities in Sarwekai

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner, Sahibzada Samiullah Khan here Thursday visited Sarwekai bazaar where he inspected essential edible commodities and its prices in the wake of Coronavirus cases.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Hameed Ullah Khan, AC Sarwekai SamiUllah supervised lockdown situation in Sarwekai Sub Division.

He inspected smooth supply of essential commodities to Sarwekai sub division and directed shopkeepers to ensure milk, meat, pulses, vegetables, fruits, rice, chicken, bread and other food items to people as per Government prescribed price list.

The AC warned of taking stern action against shopkeepers and traders involved in hoarding and unlawful profiteering.