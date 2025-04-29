AC Inspects Exam Center
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 06:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher visited the Intermediate examination center at Government Asghar Ali Graduate College to review the arrangements.
During the visit, the AC inspected examination halls, CCTV monitoring systems, cleanliness, drinking water facilities, and other amenities.
He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, stating that the CCTV cameras were fully functional, halls were clean and spacious, and drinking water was adequately provided.
The AC directed the examination staff to ensure a peaceful and transparent environment to help students focus on their exams. He reiterated that maintaining high standards at all examination centers was a top priority for the district administration, warning that negligence would not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC inspects exam center1 minute ago
-
GCWUS VC attends women universities consortium1 minute ago
-
Life term awarded to three accused in drug case2 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 3 terrorists in IBO in Turbat: ISPR11 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat distributed relief cheques11 minutes ago
-
DC attends school awards ceremony11 minutes ago
-
PAFST launched to strengthen National Food Security and Climate Resilience11 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously passes two bills11 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM briefs Kuwaiti FM on evolving regional situation11 minutes ago
-
ECP holds voter awareness program for special people11 minutes ago
-
Work on Model Agriculture Mall reviewed11 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker honours Palestinian graduates12 minutes ago