AC inspects exam center

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher visited the Intermediate examination center at Government Asghar Ali Graduate College to review the arrangements.

During the visit, the AC inspected examination halls, CCTV monitoring systems, cleanliness, drinking water facilities, and other amenities.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, stating that the CCTV cameras were fully functional, halls were clean and spacious, and drinking water was adequately provided.

The AC directed the examination staff to ensure a peaceful and transparent environment to help students focus on their exams. He reiterated that maintaining high standards at all examination centers was a top priority for the district administration, warning that negligence would not be tolerated.