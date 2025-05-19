AC inspects examination center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair visited the intermediate examination center on Jail Road.

During the visit, the AC inspected examination halls and reviewed arrangements, including drinking water, fans, proper seating, and security measures.

He also interacted with the examination staff and emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency and fairness in the examination process. “No negligence will be tolerated in examination centers. Providing a peaceful and conducive environment tor students is the responsibility of the district administration,” he added.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and directed that the facilities be maintained throughout the examination period to avoid inconvenience to students.