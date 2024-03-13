Open Menu

AC Inspects Facilities At Darul Aman For Women

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 06:45 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jhang Maham Wahid on Wednesday visited Darul Aman to assess the facilities provided to women residing there.

During her visit, she meticulously inspected the cleanliness, administration, and overall facilities at Darul Aman.

In a briefing, it was highlighted to her that despite limited resources, Darul Aman Jhang was committed to providing a home-like environment for the women residing there.

This visit underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the well-being and comfort of women in Darul Aman, reflecting a dedication to upholding standards of care and support for those in need.

