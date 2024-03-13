AC Inspects Facilities At Darul Aman For Women
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jhang Maham Wahid on Wednesday visited Darul Aman to assess the facilities provided to women residing there
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jhang Maham Wahid on Wednesday visited Darul Aman to assess the facilities provided to women residing there.
During her visit, she meticulously inspected the cleanliness, administration, and overall facilities at Darul Aman.
In a briefing, it was highlighted to her that despite limited resources, Darul Aman Jhang was committed to providing a home-like environment for the women residing there.
This visit underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the well-being and comfort of women in Darul Aman, reflecting a dedication to upholding standards of care and support for those in need.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
Kewell's Yokohama reach Asian Champions League semis
Iftar Dastarkhwan arranged at Shelter Home of Swat
Ramazan begins seeking blessings, spiritual renewal
UN seeking more than $850 mn for Rohingya refugees
Wales star North to retire from international rugby after Italy Test
Court awards life imprisonment in child rape case
Excavator operator dies on road
Joseph congratulates Muslims on Ramzan
Snowfall, rain bring relief to Jammu & Kashmir residents
Peace, security not to be compromised under any circumstances : Law Minister
SC instructs PEMRA to review decision of fine on TV channels
DC Abbottabad takes measures to ensure availability of essential items on contro ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iftar Dastarkhwan arranged at Shelter Home of Swat2 minutes ago
-
Ramazan begins seeking blessings, spiritual renewal3 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in child rape case3 minutes ago
-
Excavator operator dies on road2 minutes ago
-
Joseph congratulates Muslims on Ramzan2 minutes ago
-
Snowfall, rain bring relief to Jammu & Kashmir residents2 minutes ago
-
Peace, security not to be compromised under any circumstances : Law Minister2 minutes ago
-
SC instructs PEMRA to review decision of fine on TV channels40 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad takes measures to ensure availability of essential items on control rates39 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers arrested39 minutes ago
-
Jhang Food Authority takes action against substandard milk sales39 minutes ago
-
TMAs, Local Development Authorities Directed to Register with KPRA39 minutes ago