AC inspects facilities at quarantine centre

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : Assistant Commissioner Dir Lower Tuesday visited a quarantine center established at the University Public school, the AC inspected food quality and other facilities being provided to inmates at the centre.

During visit the AC directed the officials to provide best possible facilities and food to quarantined people.