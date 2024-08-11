AC Inspects Facilities At TB Control Center, DHQ DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi on Sunday paid a visit to TB Control Center, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ismail Khan and took stock of facilities.
During the visit, the assistant commissioner was also accompanied by District Health Officer (DHO) Dera Dr Syed Muhammad Mehsud.
On this occasion, a detailed briefing was given by the DHO regarding the functioning of TB center. The assistant commissioner was also informed about the dilapidated building of the TB center.
The DHO said a suitable building was required so that the center could be shifted to a better location to facilitate the patients.
Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi made a detailed review of the facilities being given to patients at the TB center and issued instructions to In-charge of the center to leave no stone unturned in the care of the patients.
The officers also visited the old building of TB center and they discussed that how that building could be used after necessary maintenance so that maximum patients could be benefited.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah9 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz9 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club9 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti9 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days9 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity9 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad9 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat9 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day9 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started9 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi11 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1212 hours ago