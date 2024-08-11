Open Menu

AC Inspects Facilities At TB Control Center, DHQ DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi on Sunday paid a visit to TB Control Center, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ismail Khan and took stock of facilities.

During the visit, the assistant commissioner was also accompanied by District Health Officer (DHO) Dera Dr Syed Muhammad Mehsud.

On this occasion, a detailed briefing was given by the DHO regarding the functioning of TB center. The assistant commissioner was also informed about the dilapidated building of the TB center.

The DHO said a suitable building was required so that the center could be shifted to a better location to facilitate the patients.

Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi made a detailed review of the facilities being given to patients at the TB center and issued instructions to In-charge of the center to leave no stone unturned in the care of the patients.

The officers also visited the old building of TB center and they discussed that how that building could be used after necessary maintenance so that maximum patients could be benefited.

