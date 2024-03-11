AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

Open Menu

March 11, 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sobia Falak Rao on Monday conducted thorough inspections of grocery stores and foodstuff shops in several areas in the Sukkur city.

During these inspections, shopkeepers found violating the official price list and maintaining poor sanitation were penalized, while wholesale dealers were cautioned against hoarding.

Assistant Commissioner emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards hoarding and substandard items during the holy month of Ramazan, warning of strict legal repercussions for offenders.

