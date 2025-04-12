AC inspects health center

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima visited the Dhanawali Primary Health Center and reviewed the staff attendance and other administrative matters.

She inspected the under-construction building of the hospital and issued instructions to the supervisor to complete the reconstruction of the hospital as soon as possible.

She also checked the cleanliness and stock of medicines.

She said that taking care of patients coming to the hospital should be the top priorities of the staff and no negligence will be tolerated.