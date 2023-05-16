UrduPoint.com

AC Inspects Healthcare Facilities At DHQ

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 06:57 PM

AC inspects healthcare facilities at DHQ

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tank Amin Ullah Khan Tuesday directed the district headquarters hospital's (DHQ) administration to improve healthcare facilities to facilitate the patients

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tank Amin Ullah Khan Tuesday directed the district headquarters hospital's (DHQ) administration to improve healthcare facilities to facilitate the patients.

The AC, during his visit, inquired after the health of patients, and checked the basic facilities, cleanliness status, stock register, attendance register and availability of medicines in the hospital.

Khan also inspected the Health-Card centre and checked patients' records. He was informed that a sufficient number of patients have been given medical treatment for various illnesses on their Health Cards. Every beneficiary was informed through SMS about the amount deducted from his account, the AC was apprised.

He encouraged the deputed staff, urging them to impart medical services to the ailing humanity.

