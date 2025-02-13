Open Menu

AC Inspects Hostels, Guest Houses, Issues Deadline For Security Improvements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has started the inspections of hostels, guest houses and hotels for improvement in security arrangements, safety and accountability in public accommodations of the Federal Capital.

In this regard, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar zone recently conducted an inspection of two girls' hostels, two boys' hostels, and two guest houses in Sector G-13.

During the visit, all facilities were thoroughly checked, and concerns were raised over inadequate security arrangements. A two-day deadline has been given to address these issues, failing which strict action will be taken.

The AC inspection aimed to ensure proper management and safety standards in the hostels and guest houses, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

The visit included a detailed review of all records and facilities. Security measures were found to be insufficient, prompting immediate concern.

Authorities have been instructed to improve these arrangements within two days.

If the required changes are not made within the given timeframe, the AC has warned of strict consequences.

This move highlighted the administration's focus on maintaining safety and accountability in public accommodations. The inspection underscored the importance of adhering to security protocols to protect residents and guests, the spokesman added.

The district administration team emphasized the need for cooperation from hostel and guest house management. Failure to comply with the directives will result in legal action. This step is part of a broader effort to ensure that all public facilities meet the necessary standards for safety and management.

The inspection has drawn attention to the need for regular checks and prompt action to address shortcomings. The district administration has reiterated its commitment to ensure the well-being of residents and visitors in the city.

