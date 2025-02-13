AC Inspects Hostels, Guest Houses, Issues Deadline For Security Improvements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has started the inspections of hostels, guest houses and hotels for improvement in security arrangements, safety and accountability in public accommodations of the Federal Capital.
In this regard, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar zone recently conducted an inspection of two girls' hostels, two boys' hostels, and two guest houses in Sector G-13.
During the visit, all facilities were thoroughly checked, and concerns were raised over inadequate security arrangements. A two-day deadline has been given to address these issues, failing which strict action will be taken.
The AC inspection aimed to ensure proper management and safety standards in the hostels and guest houses, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
The visit included a detailed review of all records and facilities. Security measures were found to be insufficient, prompting immediate concern.
Authorities have been instructed to improve these arrangements within two days.
If the required changes are not made within the given timeframe, the AC has warned of strict consequences.
This move highlighted the administration's focus on maintaining safety and accountability in public accommodations. The inspection underscored the importance of adhering to security protocols to protect residents and guests, the spokesman added.
The district administration team emphasized the need for cooperation from hostel and guest house management. Failure to comply with the directives will result in legal action. This step is part of a broader effort to ensure that all public facilities meet the necessary standards for safety and management.
The inspection has drawn attention to the need for regular checks and prompt action to address shortcomings. The district administration has reiterated its commitment to ensure the well-being of residents and visitors in the city.
Recent Stories
‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..
TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction
Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..
MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance
Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainability readiness tool to accelerat ..
UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC inspects hostels, guest houses, issues deadline for security improvements3 minutes ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan given a guard of honor at PM House13 minutes ago
-
FD launches campaign to ensure quality food items during Ramazan33 minutes ago
-
DC chairs reviews construction work at Ahmed Faraz park33 minutes ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan arrives to warm welcome on two-day visit11 hours ago
-
Agents of change failed to match CM Maryam's achievements: Azma Bokhari11 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather11 hours ago
-
PTI’s submission of dossier to IMF another attempt to destabilize economy: Hanif12 hours ago
-
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders12 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee12 hours ago
-
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case12 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce traffic rules13 hours ago