AC inspects implementation on lockdown in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) : Assistant Commissioner City visited various markets, bazaars and roads to check the implementation of lockdown.

He also got disembarked extra passengers from private vehicles besides handing over pillion riders to police.

He also warned the travelers and commuters without wearing face masks, and requested the citizens to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.

The AC City also directed the shopkeepers to adopt preventive measures and avoid from violating section 144 CrPC, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.