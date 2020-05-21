AC inspects Mansehra road traffic, SOPs

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Talat Fahad Assistant Commissioner Mansehra checked on Shankiari Road and all the buses and coaching plying on these routes.

During the checking, the implementation of lockdown under section 144 CRPC was reviewed and the shops of violators were sealed and fined. In addition, all vendors will be instructed to follow the SOPs of the provincial government and also check the passengers buses and coaches for following the SOPs in order to ensure safety to the general public.