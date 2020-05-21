UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Inspects Mansehra Road Traffic, SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:30 PM

AC inspects Mansehra road traffic, SOPs

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Talat Fahad Assistant Commissioner Mansehra checked on Shankiari Road and all the buses and coaching plying on these routes.

During the checking, the implementation of lockdown under section 144 CRPC was reviewed and the shops of violators were sealed and fined. In addition, all vendors will be instructed to follow the SOPs of the provincial government and also check the passengers buses and coaches for following the SOPs in order to ensure safety to the general public.

Related Topics

Road Mansehra All Government

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

24 minutes ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

England's Broad gives glimpse into post-lockdown t ..

28 minutes ago

Hertha out for Union revenge in Berlin derby

28 minutes ago

36 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.