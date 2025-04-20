AC inspects market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Sidra Sattar visited Badiana Adda today and reviewed cleanliness and took notice of illegal encroachments in the market.

During the visit, she gave a clear message to the shopkeepers that encroachment on government land or any kind of encroachment in front of shops will not be tolerated at all.

She said that maintaining cleanliness and order in the markets is the national responsibility of every citizen and every trader. She issued instructions that every shopkeeper must keep a dustbin in front of his shop, so that the surrounding environment is clean and healthy.

She said that violating the rules of cleanliness in the market is a serious crime, for which immediate action will be taken.