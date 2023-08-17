Open Menu

AC Inspects Markets, Check Vegetables, Fruits Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 06:43 PM

AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits prices

The district administration continues to inspect the markets in the district by checking prices of vegetables and fruits here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration continues to inspect the markets in the district by checking prices of vegetables and fruits here on Thursday.

Assistant commissioners, additional assistant commissioners and food staff of the district administration Dir Lower along with the local Police and Dir Levies took 134 actions across the district on self-inflicted inflation, arbitrary rates, poor cleanliness and non-availability of an official price list.

A case was registered against four people wherein 20 people were found to be violators. District Officers have given warning to 32 people. The district administration received a fine of Rs 100,200.

