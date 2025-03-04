AC inspects markets in Kharian

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, the district administration has intensified measures to regulate prices and curb profiteering.

Assistant Commissioner Kharian, Ahmad Sher Gondal, inspected in local markets and bazaars, where several shopkeepers were found overcharging for essential commodities.

Fines were imposed on violators, and strict warnings were issued.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner said that price control laws would be strictly enforced and that no leniency would be shown towards profiteers. He also inspected market cleanliness and weighing systems, directing the authorities to ensure the availability of essential goods at official rates.

He reaffirmed that the price control drive would continue daily, with legal action against those violating regulations.