Open Menu

AC Inspects Markets In Kharian

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM

AC inspects markets in Kharian

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, the district administration has intensified measures to regulate prices and curb profiteering.

Assistant Commissioner Kharian, Ahmad Sher Gondal, inspected in local markets and bazaars, where several shopkeepers were found overcharging for essential commodities.

Fines were imposed on violators, and strict warnings were issued.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner said that price control laws would be strictly enforced and that no leniency would be shown towards profiteers. He also inspected market cleanliness and weighing systems, directing the authorities to ensure the availability of essential goods at official rates.

He reaffirmed that the price control drive would continue daily, with legal action against those violating regulations.

Recent Stories

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

11 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

56 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

1 hour ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

2 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan