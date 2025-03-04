AC Inspects Markets In Kharian
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, the district administration has intensified measures to regulate prices and curb profiteering.
Assistant Commissioner Kharian, Ahmad Sher Gondal, inspected in local markets and bazaars, where several shopkeepers were found overcharging for essential commodities.
Fines were imposed on violators, and strict warnings were issued.
Speaking on the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner said that price control laws would be strictly enforced and that no leniency would be shown towards profiteers. He also inspected market cleanliness and weighing systems, directing the authorities to ensure the availability of essential goods at official rates.
He reaffirmed that the price control drive would continue daily, with legal action against those violating regulations.
Recent Stories
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in various areas6 minutes ago
-
Special Iftar arranged for Islamabad Police personnel6 minutes ago
-
AC inspects markets in Kharian6 minutes ago
-
Police recover stolen goods worth over Rs72m in Feb6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister orders Transport department to reclaim its lands across Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan6 minutes ago
-
Snowfall sparks Tourist Boom in Murree and Northern Areas6 minutes ago
-
Landowner locks government primary school in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Notorious two-dacoit gang busted; valuables recovered6 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman unveils plan for Gandhara Citizens Club6 minutes ago
-
WFP delegation meets KP minister, discuss food security6 minutes ago
-
Amjad Saqib urges wealthier to come forward to help under-privileged population16 minutes ago