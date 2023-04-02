AC inspects pace of census

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar on Sunday visited various union councils of the city and inspected the pace of census process.

Talking to the supervisory staff, he said that timely completion of digital census was a national duty and supervisors should pay equal attention to all blocks in their areas.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan was himself monitoring the performance of all tehsils regarding census on a daily basis and he had givenclear instructions that the enumerators should complete census work in theirblocks without any delay.