AC inspects patwar khanas in Dera tehsil

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Qaiser Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed along with Tehsildar Dera Muhammad Sajid visited Patwar Khanas of different circles and inspected the records and attendance of the staff on Friday.

During his visit, the AC directed the Patwaris to resolve public issues on priority, saying, there should be no dishonesty of any kind in the affairs of the public.

He also inspected the revenue records, death register, Jamabandi and transfer registers.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner ordered all concerned patwaris to keep all the records of their patwar khanas correct and complete them in timeThe assistant commissioner issued special instructions to the Patwaris concerned for ensuring immediate redressal of the problems and difficulties being faced by people.