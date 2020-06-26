UrduPoint.com
Fri 26th June 2020

AC inspects petrol pumps

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Batgram, Abdul Hameed Khan, the Assistant Commissioner Batgram Friday inspected several petrol pumps and imposed fined on pumps which were not selling petrol at the prices fixed by OGRA.

In addition, instructions will be issued to all petrol pump owners to implement SOPs of the provincial government and maintain social distance. The violators would be charged strictly as per the law.

