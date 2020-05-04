UrduPoint.com
AC Inspects Petrol Pumps In Karak District

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:55 PM

AC inspects petrol pumps in Karak district

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Karak Assistant Commissioner Abdul Samad Nizmani on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan, took action against petrol pumps on main Karak tehsil road till Niaz Stop and Methakheil Road and checked the gauge, quality of petrol and the rate fixed by the government.

Heavy fines were imposed on pumps selling petrol at low gauge and above the official rate. Further, the assistant commissioner directed to complete the gauge within two days and ensure sale at the official rate, otherwise the violating pumps were sealed.

