AC inspects petrol pumps of distt Abbottabad for quantity and price monitoring

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlainn Saleem Monday inspected the petrol pumps from Salhad to Havelian Chamba Bridge for the quantity of petrol per liter and ensured the implementation of prices.

District administration officials also inspected markets on Saturday and Sunday and ensured the implementation of the rate list as a priority.

AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem started market checking in Main Bazaar, Mansehra Road and Supply area on Saturday and Sunday. He also registered two FIRs against the shopkeepers found violating price lists and imposed 40000 rupees fine on other shopkeepers.

Saqlain Saleem also requested the masses to submit their suggestions and complaints about price control in the district control room for the resolve.