AC Inspects Polio Vaccination Process At THQ Hospital
Published April 23, 2025
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher visited the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kharian and inspected the fixed polio vaccination point, established at the facility. He was accompanied by a representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
During the visit, the assistant commissioner reviewed the ongoing polio vaccination campaign, including children's attendance, team performance, and vaccine storage and record-keeping mechanisms. He met with on-duty staff, appreciated their efforts, and underscored that any negligence in the vaccination process would not be tolerated.
The WHO representative expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at the fixed point and commended the performance of the vaccination teams.
AC Ahmed Sher stated that complete eradication of polio remains a top priority of the Punjab government, adding that the district administration was ensuring effective monitoring at all levels to achieve this national goal.
