AC Inspects Polling Process In Tank Area
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan on Thursday visited different polling station to review the voting process.
During the visit, the AC also checked security arrangements and cameras installed at the polling stations to monitor the situation.
Issuing directives to the concerned during his round to the polling stations, he said that implementation of 'code of conduct' issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), must be ensured in letter and spirit at all polling stations of the area.
A total of 192 polling stations including 58 male, 55 female, and 79 combined polling stations have been established for one each national and provincial assemblies Constituencies in the Tank.
All necessary security arrangements were also made to ensure a peaceful environment near twenty eight (28) polling stations including 12 male, 13 female and three combined which were declared as sensitive in the district.
