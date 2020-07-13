AC inspects poultry shops in Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) ::On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Naveed Ahmed, a joint team comprising Assistant Commissioner (HQ), food Department and Police inspected Chitral Bazaar with special focus on poultry shops to ensure proper weighing of poultry at the time of sale/purchase.

The people are requested to avoid purchase of poultry without being weighed and report the district administration counter of complaints so to ensure action against the violators.