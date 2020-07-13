UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Inspects Poultry Shops In Chitral

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

AC inspects poultry shops in Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) ::On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Naveed Ahmed, a joint team comprising Assistant Commissioner (HQ), food Department and Police inspected Chitral Bazaar with special focus on poultry shops to ensure proper weighing of poultry at the time of sale/purchase.

The people are requested to avoid purchase of poultry without being weighed and report the district administration counter of complaints so to ensure action against the violators.

Related Topics

Police Chitral

Recent Stories

Green shirts will show performance during England ..

18 minutes ago

DMCA increases bunkering fleet in Dubai waters

50 minutes ago

Dubai Investments celebrates 25th anniversary with ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan team’s schedule in Derby

1 hour ago

ADAFSA expects 9% increase in livestock production ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque launches cultural tours ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.