AC inspects prices at Ramazan Bazaar

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam visited the Ramazan Bazaar to review the availability, quality, and pricing of essential commodities.

During the visit, he inspected various stalls, including those selling flour, sugar, fruits, vegetables, and other food items.

He also interacted with citizens to assess the facilities being provided at the bazaar. The Assistant Commissioner directed the administration to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential goods throughout Ramazan.

He stressed the need for strict monitoring to prevent overpricing and ensure compliance with government-fixed rates.