AC inspects prices of edibles in Jalawanan, Pulchowki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Batkhelza ,Muazzam Khan on Thursday visited Jalawanan and Pulchowki area and checked prices of edibles.

He also checked weight of plain bread, prices lists and sanitation in the area. He also visited various markets and directed removal of encroachments.

He also directed people to adopt coronavirus preventive measures and contain the virus from further spreading.