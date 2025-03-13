AC Inspects Prices, Quality Of Commodities At Ramazan Bazaar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher Gondal inspected the Ramazan Bazaar to review the prices, quality, and availability of essential commodities.
During the visit, he checked various stalls, assessing the rates and standards of flour, sugar, vegetables, fruits, and other daily-use items.
He directed the staff to ensure strict monitoring of prices and quality in line with the Punjab chief minister’s directives to provide affordable and high-quality goods to the public.
The assistant commissioner instructed officials to maintain an adequate supply of essential commodities and take immediate action against profiteering and hoarding. He also interacted with citizens to gather feedback on the bazaar’s arrangements.
Recent Stories
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
AC inspects prices, quality of commodities at Ramazan Bazaar6 minutes ago
-
Public facilitation top priority of CM Punjab: Salma Butt6 minutes ago
-
Seven criminals held with looted valuables6 minutes ago
-
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders6 minutes ago
-
Sexagenarian drowns in river Ravi6 minutes ago
-
Punjab to introduce modern courses for health professionals: Health minister16 minutes ago
-
Preventing misinformation vital to protect democratic values: PA Speaker16 minutes ago
-
Mastermind behind sales tax fraud worth Rs4.2 billion held16 minutes ago
-
Governor praises Forces for foiling attack in Tank16 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on forest fire prevention measures16 minutes ago
-
NTDC commits Rs781m to local power industry16 minutes ago