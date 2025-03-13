AC inspects prices, quality of commodities at Ramazan Bazaar

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher Gondal inspected the Ramazan Bazaar to review the prices, quality, and availability of essential commodities.

During the visit, he checked various stalls, assessing the rates and standards of flour, sugar, vegetables, fruits, and other daily-use items.

He directed the staff to ensure strict monitoring of prices and quality in line with the Punjab chief minister’s directives to provide affordable and high-quality goods to the public.

The assistant commissioner instructed officials to maintain an adequate supply of essential commodities and take immediate action against profiteering and hoarding. He also interacted with citizens to gather feedback on the bazaar’s arrangements.