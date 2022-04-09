AC inspects prices, quality of edibles in local markets

Assistant Commissioner (AC) led by the teams of district administration here Saturday visited different local markets and inspected prices while warning notices were also issued to several shopkeepers for selling substandard and expired items

KHAAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) led by the teams of district administration here Saturday visited different local markets and inspected prices while warning notices were also issued to several shopkeepers for selling substandard and expired items.

Following instruction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Iftikhar Alam, Assistant Commissioner Sher Rehman carried out detailed actions at Inayat Kalay, Civil Colony, and Ramadan Sasta Bazar.

He also visited stalls of food items being established in the bazaar and checked quality and prices of food items.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Sasta bazaar has been established to facilitate the people and ensure supply of quality food items to them during holy month of Ramazan. He also directed shopkeepers to sell food items on government approved rates and avoid hoarding and price hike.

He warned strict action for flouting orders of district administration and said that concerned departments have been directed to monitor supply and quality of edibles being sold to public in sasta bazaar.