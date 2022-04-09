UrduPoint.com

AC Inspects Prices, Quality Of Edibles In Local Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 09:46 PM

AC inspects prices, quality of edibles in local markets

Assistant Commissioner (AC) led by the teams of district administration here Saturday visited different local markets and inspected prices while warning notices were also issued to several shopkeepers for selling substandard and expired items

KHAAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) led by the teams of district administration here Saturday visited different local markets and inspected prices while warning notices were also issued to several shopkeepers for selling substandard and expired items.

Following instruction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Iftikhar Alam, Assistant Commissioner Sher Rehman carried out detailed actions at Inayat Kalay, Civil Colony, and Ramadan Sasta Bazar.

He also visited stalls of food items being established in the bazaar and checked quality and prices of food items.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Sasta bazaar has been established to facilitate the people and ensure supply of quality food items to them during holy month of Ramazan. He also directed shopkeepers to sell food items on government approved rates and avoid hoarding and price hike.

He warned strict action for flouting orders of district administration and said that concerned departments have been directed to monitor supply and quality of edibles being sold to public in sasta bazaar.

Related Topics

Price Market Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

UK PM visits Ukraine after deadly railway station ..

UK PM visits Ukraine after deadly railway station attack

29 seconds ago
 Iran Sanctions 24 Americans Over Terrorism, Human ..

Iran Sanctions 24 Americans Over Terrorism, Human Rights Abuse

31 seconds ago
 LCCI presents proposals for budget 2022-23

LCCI presents proposals for budget 2022-23

34 seconds ago
 EU Top Diplomat Calls for Military Resolution of U ..

EU Top Diplomat Calls for Military Resolution of Ukrainian Conflict

38 seconds ago
 First private mission reaches International Space ..

First private mission reaches International Space Station

16 minutes ago
 Hungary Backs Independent Probe Into What Happened ..

Hungary Backs Independent Probe Into What Happened in Ukraine's Bucha - Spokesma ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.