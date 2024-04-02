Open Menu

AC Inspects Quality Of Essential Commodities In Ramzan Dasta Bazar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao on Tuesday said that the Ramzan Sasta Bazar, set up by the district administration in old Sukkur area and established stalls selling quality food items at discounted rates compared to the normal market and various items including food items, fruits and vegetables, pulses and rice, meat and poultry at affordable prices.

While visiting the stalls to inspect the quality of essential commodities, she said that measures were being taken to provide facilities to public in month of the Ramadan by establishment of Sasta bazaar on special directive of Commissioner Sukkur Division.

She said that people from the surrounding areas including the citizens also bought essential items at prices cheaper than the market by about 20 percent and made purchases according to their needs and utility stores also set up stalls in Sunday Bazaar, rate lists were also displayed, people benefited from lower prices than utility stores, special attention was paid to cleanliness in Sasta Bazar.

