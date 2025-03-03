Open Menu

AC Inspects Ramazan Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir, Farooq Azam, visited the Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar to inspect the quality, quantity, and pricing of essential food items.

During the visit, he reviewed the stalls, checked the quality of commodities, and examined the rate lists to ensure compliance with government-fixed prices.

He strictly instructed shopkeepers to adhere to the official pricing and warned against overcharging. Interacting with the public, the AC inquired about the facilities provided at the bazaar and addressed their concerns.

He reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to providing quality goods at affordable rates, emphasizing that no compromise would be made on price control.

He further stated that daily monitoring is being carried out to regulate prices and prevent hoarding and profiteering. He assured that strict action would be taken against violators and that all available resources are being utilized to provide maximum relief to citizens during Ramazan.

