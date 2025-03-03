AC Inspects Ramazan Bazaar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir, Farooq Azam, visited the Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar to inspect the quality, quantity, and pricing of essential food items.
During the visit, he reviewed the stalls, checked the quality of commodities, and examined the rate lists to ensure compliance with government-fixed prices.
He strictly instructed shopkeepers to adhere to the official pricing and warned against overcharging. Interacting with the public, the AC inquired about the facilities provided at the bazaar and addressed their concerns.
He reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to providing quality goods at affordable rates, emphasizing that no compromise would be made on price control.
He further stated that daily monitoring is being carried out to regulate prices and prevent hoarding and profiteering. He assured that strict action would be taken against violators and that all available resources are being utilized to provide maximum relief to citizens during Ramazan.
Recent Stories
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition
Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram
Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal
Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to sca ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trailer kills motorcyclist6 minutes ago
-
AC inspects Ramazan bazaar6 minutes ago
-
Malaysia High Commissioner holds an academic discourse with students of Riphah16 minutes ago
-
Divisional admin mobilized to deliver Ramazan package to people16 minutes ago
-
Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority Chiniot inspected 88 food points16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects public service projects in Multan16 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs.12.779m from defaulters16 minutes ago
-
The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 14 road traffic accidents16 minutes ago
-
PMDP pays tribute to Shahbaz Bhatti on his death anniversary16 minutes ago
-
The district administration has decided to take strict action against price gouging and hoarding16 minutes ago
-
PMA stages protest against shifting of depts to Nishtar-II16 minutes ago
-
DC Paid surprise visit to Govt Boys Primary School26 minutes ago