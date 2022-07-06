AC inspects relief activities in rain affected areas of Quetta

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said measures were being taken to ensure helping of rain affected people in respective areas of Quetta

He expressed these views while visiting various areas of Ghousabad and Eastern Bypass to monitor the relief activities on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch and in view of the situation arising out of heavy rains.

During visiting, he also distributed food, tents and blankets among the affected people saying that in addition, relief activities were being carried out by the district administration in different parts of the city at midnight.

He said that the provincial government and other departments were carrying out rescue and relief operations in the rain-affected areas while all the staff of the district administrations were working hard in this hour of need.

He said all concerned sectors were active in the service of the people day and night and would never leave the rain victims alone, saying that efforts were being made to reach other affected people through contribution of departments to ensure helping of them in the area.