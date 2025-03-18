AC inspects removal of graffiti

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair inspected the removal of illegal advertisements and graffiti at Shaheen Chowk Bridge.

The action was taken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safdar Hussain Virk under the Suthra Punjab campaign to enhance the city's cleanliness.

The AC directed the staff to ensure that bridges, walls, and other public places remain free from unauthorized advertisements and graffiti.

He emphasized that maintaining cleanliness and improving the city's aesthetics are top priorities of the district administration, warning that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.