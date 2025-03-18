AC Inspects Removal Of Graffiti
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair inspected the removal of illegal advertisements and graffiti at Shaheen Chowk Bridge.
The action was taken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safdar Hussain Virk under the Suthra Punjab campaign to enhance the city's cleanliness.
The AC directed the staff to ensure that bridges, walls, and other public places remain free from unauthorized advertisements and graffiti.
He emphasized that maintaining cleanliness and improving the city's aesthetics are top priorities of the district administration, warning that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UET convocation on April 146 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's tourism industry set to generate $4bln revenue by 20256 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation launched6 minutes ago
-
Two drivers arrested for speeding on motorway6 minutes ago
-
Roll number slips dispatched to private students for class 9 exam6 minutes ago
-
LDA holds computerized ballot for plots with PITB's support6 minutes ago
-
AC inspects removal of graffiti6 minutes ago
-
MPA inspects drain16 minutes ago
-
DC reviews measures against encroachments16 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over death of Pakistan’s tallest man Naseer Soomro16 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar conducts visit to DHQ Hospital16 minutes ago
-
2 killed in rival groups clash in Gujar Khan16 minutes ago