AC Inspects Shops In Tank Bazaar
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Tank Ameen Ullah Khan has paid a visit to the bazaar and checked the rates and quality of food items at various shops.
According to the district administration, the assistant commissioner visited several butcher shops, bakeries, departmental stores, chicken shops, and fruit and vegetable shops.
During the visit, he checked hygiene conditions, expiry dates of the food items and price lists. He directed the shopkeepers to display the price lists at prominent places and ensure cleanliness at their shops.
Besides, the assistant commissioner checked LPG refilling shops and warehouses of flour and fertilizers. He warned the dealers of flour and fertilizers that strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in hoardings.
The AC said the government had made several initiatives for the welfare of the masses and the district administration would take all possible measures to pass its benefits to the grassroots level.
