AC Inspects Vegetable Market Prices In Nowshera Virkan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Naveed Haider on early Tuesday visited the local Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) to review the prices of daily food items and fruits in Nowshera Virkan.

According to the AC office, During the inspection, the Assistant Commissioner directed the market committee to keep a close eye on the rates of the items being sold in the market.

He also instructed the committee to ensure cleanliness and proper lining within the vegetable market.

The Assistant Commissioner further conducted an inspection of the cleanliness on different roads of the city in the early hours of the day.

This action is in line with the Deputy Commissioner's efforts to provide relief to the local residents and address any price discrepancies in the market.

