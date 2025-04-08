AC inspects wedding halls

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair conducted surprise inspections at several wedding halls in Gujrat today to ensure adherence to the One-Dish policy

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair conducted surprise inspections at several wedding halls in Gujrat today to ensure adherence to the One-Dish policy.

During the inspections, Zubair assessed food offerings, guest facilities, and compliance with the policy.

Immediate action was taken at one venue for a violation, including a fine and a warning. He said the One-Dish policy aims to promote simplicity and reduce the financial burden on middle-class families. He also warned that strict enforcement will continue without exception.

Virk reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to upholding public welfare laws and warned wedding hall owners that failure to comply could result in severe legal consequences.