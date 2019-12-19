AC Islamabad greets Christian community on Christmas

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Islamabad City, Sidra Anwar highlighted the importance of the Christmas and call upon people from all religions to respect this august day and inculcate the spirit of the Christmas in the young generation.

Christmas day is not just a merry day but it contains beautiful lesson to love the sick and humanity.AC city, Sidra narrated these words in a ceremony held in the connection to the upcoming Christmas day which likely to be held on Wednesday, 25th of this month.Christmas day is religious day celebrated across the world where homage respect, honor is given to Jesus Christ, who devoted His life for the betterment of humanity and preached the lesson of God revealed to Him through sacred book, she added.Mahreen Waseem, the president of "Aimal" said that serving the fellow human being is the real teaching of the Christmas.

She also eulogized the teaching of Christmas and called upon the humanity to learn the true spirit of this day and celebrate it with the notion that they would stand against the evil and would pass their remain life in the services of ailing people.

Aimal also expressed her sorrow over the misconception about this day as some segment of our society do unusual thing which are contrary to this day and as good people we have to abhor all immoral activities connected with this day.And we as non - profit organization are closing working on zero waste management.

"Aimal" NGO is working to train and provide the hygienic working environment for the sanitary workers. On this Christmas, Aimal distributed 150 bags of ration and gifts among the segment of the society .Basharat Khokhar, president Community Development Foundation (CDF) regretted that the incumbent government is not due honor to the Christian community which is facing hard task to celebrate their religious day with fervor because those Christians who are in government job are not getting the attention of the regime which is create disappointment among them.He said this day should be celebrate as nation day in Pakistan and government should prepare a plan to make necessary the media houses where special programme on this day should be go onscreen in order to inform the young generation about the teaching of Jesus.