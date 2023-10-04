Open Menu

AC Islamabad (Rural) Cracks Down On Dengue SOPs Violators, One Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 10:14 PM

AC Islamabad (Rural) cracks down on dengue SOPs violators, one arrested

In a bid to curb the spread of dengue fever in Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner Rural Zukhruf Fida on Wednesday visited various areas of the Rural Sub-Division on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) In a bid to curb the spread of dengue fever in Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner Rural Zukhruf Fida on Wednesday visited various areas of the Rural Sub-Division on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural, along with dengue monitoring teams, inspected garbage bins, tyre shops, service stations, and construction sites. During the inspection, one person was transferred to the police station for violating anti-dengue SOPs, while others were issued a warning.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural stressed the importance of taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of dengue fever.

He urged residents to clean their surroundings regularly, remove stagnant water, and cover garbage bins properly. He also advised residents to use mosquito repellents and wear long-sleeved clothes and trousers when outdoors.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural warned that strict action would be taken against those found violating anti-dengue SOPs.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with the authorities to control the spread of dengue fever.

The crackdown on dengue violators by the Assistant Commissioner Rural is a remarkable step. It is important to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of this deadly disease.

The residents must also cooperate with the authorities and take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from dengue fever.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural also met with community leaders and residents during his visit. He educated them about the causes and symptoms of dengue fever, and advised them to take steps to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural's visit is part of a larger campaign by the Islamabad District Administration to control the spread of dengue fever.

The campaign includes a mix of preventive and control measures, such as awareness-raising campaigns, fogging, and inspections.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Water Police Station Visit All From

Recent Stories

Int'l moot on "Advancement of Women in Science, Te ..

Int'l moot on "Advancement of Women in Science, Technology and Engineering” co ..

46 seconds ago
 Quantum dots: the tiny 'rainbow' crystals behind c ..

Quantum dots: the tiny 'rainbow' crystals behind chemistry Nobel

47 seconds ago
 Govt restructuring environment department: Ministe ..

Govt restructuring environment department: Minister

54 seconds ago
 Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

11 minutes ago
 28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Ra ..

28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Rana observed

13 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre po ..

Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre portal

13 minutes ago
Caretaker minister underscore need to explore pote ..

Caretaker minister underscore need to explore potential of Kumrat valley

13 minutes ago
 IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

13 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

13 minutes ago
 Body of missing youth found

Body of missing youth found

8 minutes ago
 Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

8 minutes ago
 Three failed doping tests hit Asian Games in 24 ho ..

Three failed doping tests hit Asian Games in 24 hours

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan