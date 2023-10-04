AC Islamabad (Rural) cracks down on dengue SOPs violators, one arrested

In a bid to curb the spread of dengue fever in Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner Rural Zukhruf Fida on Wednesday visited various areas of the Rural Sub-Division on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) In a bid to curb the spread of dengue fever in Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner Rural Zukhruf Fida on Wednesday visited various areas of the Rural Sub-Division on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural, along with dengue monitoring teams, inspected garbage bins, tyre shops, service stations, and construction sites. During the inspection, one person was transferred to the police station for violating anti-dengue SOPs, while others were issued a warning.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural stressed the importance of taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of dengue fever.

He urged residents to clean their surroundings regularly, remove stagnant water, and cover garbage bins properly. He also advised residents to use mosquito repellents and wear long-sleeved clothes and trousers when outdoors.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural warned that strict action would be taken against those found violating anti-dengue SOPs.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with the authorities to control the spread of dengue fever.

The crackdown on dengue violators by the Assistant Commissioner Rural is a remarkable step. It is important to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of this deadly disease.

The residents must also cooperate with the authorities and take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from dengue fever.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural also met with community leaders and residents during his visit. He educated them about the causes and symptoms of dengue fever, and advised them to take steps to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural's visit is part of a larger campaign by the Islamabad District Administration to control the spread of dengue fever.

The campaign includes a mix of preventive and control measures, such as awareness-raising campaigns, fogging, and inspections.