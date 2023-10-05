AC Islamabad visits polio teams, encourages them for maximum coverage

In a bid to ensure maximum coverage of the polio vaccination drive, Assistant Commissioner Islamabad Saddar Zukhruf Fida paid a visit to different areas of the Saddar subdivision on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) In a bid to ensure maximum coverage of the polio vaccination drive, Assistant Commissioner Islamabad Saddar Zukhruf Fida paid a visit to different areas of the Saddar subdivision on Thursday.

He inspected the work of polio teams at Sangjiani toll plaza and expressed satisfaction with their efforts to cover as many children as possible.

The Assistant Commissioner said that the teams deployed on both the entry and exit sides of the toll plaza were working hard to ensure that no child was left out. He encouraged the teams to keep up the good work and directed the supervisor to keep the team active and ensure maximum coverage.

The AC also urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams and get their children vaccinated.

He said that polio was a dangerous disease that can cause paralysis and even death, but it could be prevented through vaccination.

According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world where polio is still endemic.

However, the country has made significant progress in recent years, with the number of polio cases declining sharply. In 2022, only one polio case was reported in Pakistan.

The polio vaccination drive is essential for eradicating polio from Pakistan. The government is working hard to ensure that all children are vaccinated, but it is also important for parents to cooperate with the vaccination teams.