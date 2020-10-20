UrduPoint.com
AC Issues Arrest Warrants Against 4 In BISP Reference

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:28 PM



An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants against four accused due to their continuous disappearance in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) embezzlement reference



AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted the hearing against the 18 accused including former BISP chairperson Farzana Raja.

During the hearing, the court issued arrest warrants against four accused including Shoaib Khan, Ahsanullah Cheema, Ifat Zahra and Imran Sheikh.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 17. The reference alleged that the accused had caused a loss of worth Rs540 millions through corruption.

