AC Issues Arrest Warrants For Co-accused In Reference Against Gilani

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former secretary Farooq Awan in Universal Services Funds graft reference on continuous disappearance.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Farooq Awan and others.

The accused Farooq Awand didn't appear again before to the court at this the judge issued non-bailable warrants against him.

The court, however, granted one-day exemption from hearing to former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on his lawyer's request. The hearing of the case then adjourned till March 30.

It may be mentioned here that Gilani had been named as accused in reference pertaining to misuse of powers in grant of advertising campaign contract of Universal Services Funds.

