UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Jamil Seals Butcher Shops Over Violation Of Price List In Khuzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 08:47 PM

AC Jamil seals butcher shops over violation of price list in Khuzdar

Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar Jamil Ahmed Baloch on Saturday sealed 12 butcher shops over violation of control price list in Khuzdar Bazaar in order to ensure implemention of it

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar Jamil Ahmed Baloch on Saturday sealed 12 butcher shops over violation of control price list in Khuzdar Bazaar in order to ensure implemention of it.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar, Levies team led by Assistant Commissioner took action against profiteers in the Bazaar.

Where he sealed 12 butcher shops for taking double charges from customers.

The AC Jamil Ahmed said people would not be left on mercy of profiteers, saying that such action would be continued against profiteers with the aim to ensure implementation control price list in the area for provisions of affordable price of items facilities to public before Ramdan in the area.

He also urged the traders to cooperate with administrations to act upon control price list and to inform to Levies force about those shopkeepers did non implement the price list.

Related Topics

Price Khuzdar From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

5 minutes ago

Babar Azam challenges session court orders in Laho ..

3 minutes ago

'Unavoidable': overseas fans barred from Tokyo Oly ..

3 minutes ago

Virus delay, overseas fan ban: Tokyo's turbulent O ..

3 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to resolve core issues of peop ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister urges citizens to demonstrate serio ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.