AC Jamil seals butcher shops over violation of price list in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar Jamil Ahmed Baloch on Saturday sealed 12 butcher shops over violation of control price list in Khuzdar Bazaar in order to ensure implemention of it.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar, Levies team led by Assistant Commissioner took action against profiteers in the Bazaar.

Where he sealed 12 butcher shops for taking double charges from customers.

The AC Jamil Ahmed said people would not be left on mercy of profiteers, saying that such action would be continued against profiteers with the aim to ensure implementation control price list in the area for provisions of affordable price of items facilities to public before Ramdan in the area.

He also urged the traders to cooperate with administrations to act upon control price list and to inform to Levies force about those shopkeepers did non implement the price list.