AC Jand Raids Markets, Fines And Warns Vendors For Violation Of Rate List

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Jand Muhammad Irfan Hunjra raided various markets for checking prices in Tehsil Jand on Monday.

He ensured the implementation of the price list for fruits, vegetables, poultry, and other items and issued notices and fines to the shopkeepers for violations.

He checked the rates and quality of various items. While reviewing the quality and availability and prices of fruits, vegetables, and other food items, he said that strict measures have been taken by the government to stop the trend of inflation during Ramadan.

He urged the shopkeepers to maintain proper behavior towards customers and avoid selling substandard and adulterated goods otherwise the violators would be dealt with strictly.

Related Topics

Price Jand Market Government Ramadan

