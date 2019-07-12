AC judge tells Islamabad High Court he gave verdicts against Nawaz on merit despite pressure from PML-N activists

(@imziishan)

Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik Friday apprised the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that how he was pressurized and blackmailed allegedly by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) activists to get favourable verdicts for their leader Nawaz Sharif in corruption references

The judge, in an affidavit submitted to the IHC's Registrar Office, said as per his oath he gave verdicts in Nawaz Sharif's cases on merit and rejected all the graft offers by his supporters.

Arshad Malik, in the affidavit, narrated horrendous details of coercion, bullying, ordeal, harassment and graft offers allegedly by the supporters of the main accused during the trial of corruption cases.

The judge claimed that Hussain Nawaz had offered him Rs 500 million bribe along with his entire family settlement abroad if he resigned on the grounds that he could no longer deal with the guilt of convicting Nawaz Sharif without evidence.

The affidavit read:"The two persons, including Nasir Janjua and Mahar Jilani, have been meeting him since he was appointed Accountability Court-II Judge Islamabad and demanding him to give decision in favour of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in HME and Flagship Investment references.

"Nasir Janjua came to meet me and claimed that he had the cash equivalent of Rs 100 million in Euros for me immediately available out of which the Euro equivalent of Rs 20 million was laying in his car parked outside.

"I was told that Mian Sahib is willing to pay whatever I demand on acquitting him in both references. However, I declined the bribe offered to me while committing remains sticking to merits.

"It followed, shortly thereafter, by a thinly veiled threat of physical harm by Nasir Butt saying to me in an intimidating tone that he owed Main Nawaz Sharif a lot, as he had helped him avoid punishment for 4-5 murders committed by him by using his immense political influence and, therefore, he was willing to go to any extent to help Mian Sahib in the trials he was facing.

"In the middle of February, 2019 I met with Khurram Yousaf and Nasir Butt. Butt asked me whether Nasir Janjua had shown me 'the Multan video'.

"Shortly thereafter, I was visited by Mian Tariq (an old social acquaintance from when I as serving in Multan as Additional District & Sessions Judge from 2000-2003), who showed me a secretly recorded manipulated immoral video in a compromising position saying that it is you doing this when you were in Multan.

"Nasir Janjua suggested me that since the conviction in the HME Reference had already been handed down, for the satisfaction of Mian Nawaz Sahrif only I should record an audio message for him in which I should state that I had convicted him in the HME Reference under immense pressure even though there was no evidence to prove the offence with which he was charged.

"He again used the Multan video as a threat.

I did accompany Nasir Butt to Jati Umra probably on 06-04-2019, where Mian Nawaz Sharif personally received us. However, I politely tried to explain to Mian Nawaz Sharif that the conviction in the HME Reference was on merits and that there was substantial evidence adduced against him by the prosecution, which had gone unrebutted in defence, whereas, in the Flagship Reference he was acquitted because of the absence of the required level of evidence.

"Mian Nawaz Sharif was obviously displeased by my response and so the meeting ended with Mian Nawaz Sharif seeing us both off." The judge added: "Butt said that he had already engaged a team of lawyers who had drafted the appeal and he just wanted me to review it and give my input, which will be helpful for vindicating his position before Mian Nawaz Sharif. I agreed to this demand in the background of the blackmailing to which I was being subjected.

"Nasir Butt visited me just a few days after we returned from Jati Umra with a draft memorandum of appeal which I reluctantly reviewed and gave some observations as per his demand.

"Upon watching the press conference of 06-07-2019 by Ms Mariam Nawaz and the senior leadership of the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) regarding the judgment in the HME Reference, I realized that the sitting in which I had commented upon the draft memorandum of appeal was secretly recorded as edited and manipulated excerpts of conversation from that meeting were part of the audio/video played the said press conference." Arshad Malik said,"I proceeded to Saudi Arabia on 28-5-2019 with my family to perform Umra where Mr Butt forced me to meet Hussain Nawaz Sharif. Hussain Nawaz Sharif's tone and manner was palpably aggressive and intimidating. He offered me a cash bribe of Rs 500 million in addition to myself and my entire family being relocated and settled in the United Kingdom, Canada or any other country of my choice with jobs for my children and a profitable business.

"In return, Hussain said that all I had to do was to formally resign on the ground that I could no longer deal with the guilt of having convicted Mian Nawaz Sharif without evidence.

"Hussain said that after signing such a resignation letter, he would take care of everything and that he was the only one who could protect immediately me, again alluding to the same blackmailing. "The judge said on oath:"After I declined this offer of Hussain Nawaz Sahrif, Nasir Butt made repeated telephone calls to me urging me to reconsider the offer made whilst as the same time threatening me with consequences.

"I once again reiterated that the judgments in HME and Flagship references were given purely on merit and based on the available evidence without any pressure, fear or favour, upholding the name of judiciary while maintaining the scale of justice as ordained by Almighty Allah," Arsahd Mailk said.