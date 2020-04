AC Kaatlang visits Ehsas payment distribution points

Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Assistant Commissioner Kaatlang, Kamran Khan visited various Ehsas payment distribution points and inspects disbursement process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Assistant Commissioner Kaatlang, Kamran Khan visited various Ehsas payment distribution points and inspects disbursement process.

He directed concerned officials to ensure distribution of assistance amount without any delay and facilitate public maximum in getting financial package.

He also urged people to adopt precautionary measures and maintain social distancing to control the pandemic.

He also visited various markets and penalized butchers and hotel owners for flouting the orders of district administration.