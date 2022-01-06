AC Kahuta directs officers to expedite work on Tehsil Sports Complex project

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kahuta Thursday directed the officers concerned to expedite work on Tehsil Sports Complex Kahuta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kahuta Thursday directed the officers concerned to expedite work on Tehsil Sports Complex Kahuta.

During his visit, he checked the progress of work on the project. He was briefed that the sports complex would be completed at a cost of Rs 108.654 million.

He said that the incumbent government was trying to provide modern sports facilities to the residents at tehsil level.

According to a district administration spokesman, the complex was being constructed on 22.7 kanals land to facilitate the citizens particularly youngsters of Kahuta.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kahuta expressed gratitude to district administration for initiating the project which would help nurture healthy activities in the area.

They said that once the stadium is completed, it would benefit thousands of youngsters who would be able to take part in sports competitions and utilize their energies in productive activities.

Waheed Abbasi, a resident of the area appreciated the project and said, it would promote sports activities at grassroots level and the players would get an opportunity to perform under the guidance of trained coaches which would help explore and enhance their talent.

The players would also get a chance to participate in national games as well as to represent the country at international level.

He said that the sports stadium was a longstanding demand of the residents.