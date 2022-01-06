UrduPoint.com

AC Kahuta Directs Officers To Expedite Work On Tehsil Sports Complex Project

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

AC Kahuta directs officers to expedite work on Tehsil Sports Complex project

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kahuta Thursday directed the officers concerned to expedite work on Tehsil Sports Complex Kahuta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kahuta Thursday directed the officers concerned to expedite work on Tehsil Sports Complex Kahuta.

During his visit, he checked the progress of work on the project. He was briefed that the sports complex would be completed at a cost of Rs 108.654 million.

He said that the incumbent government was trying to provide modern sports facilities to the residents at tehsil level.

According to a district administration spokesman, the complex was being constructed on 22.7 kanals land to facilitate the citizens particularly youngsters of Kahuta.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kahuta expressed gratitude to district administration for initiating the project which would help nurture healthy activities in the area.

They said that once the stadium is completed, it would benefit thousands of youngsters who would be able to take part in sports competitions and utilize their energies in productive activities.

Waheed Abbasi, a resident of the area appreciated the project and said, it would promote sports activities at grassroots level and the players would get an opportunity to perform under the guidance of trained coaches which would help explore and enhance their talent.

The players would also get a chance to participate in national games as well as to represent the country at international level.

He said that the sports stadium was a longstanding demand of the residents.

Related Topics

Sports Visit Progress Kahuta Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PITB organizes a Seminar on Workplace Wellbeing

PITB organizes a Seminar on Workplace Wellbeing

15 minutes ago
 Punjab Arts Council organizes Islamic Calligraphy ..

Punjab Arts Council organizes Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition

48 seconds ago
 Nazir Khan posted as new DPO Dir Upper

Nazir Khan posted as new DPO Dir Upper

49 seconds ago
 Peshawar Electric Supply Company notified power su ..

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notified power suspension

51 seconds ago
 Bike-lifter gang busted, 14 bikes recovered

Bike-lifter gang busted, 14 bikes recovered

52 seconds ago
 Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.