AC Kahuta Imposes Fines On Profiteers For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:15 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kahuta under ongoing campaign against profiteers and hoarders conducted raids to check prices of essential commodities and imposed fines on several profiteers while a shop was also sealed for overcharging.

According to a district administration spokesman, the ACs of all tehsils of the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali were conducting raids to check prices of essential commodities and taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and hoarders.

He informed that AC Kahuta imposed fines amounting to Rs 15,500 on shopkeepers for violating the rules and not displaying price lists.

He said that Rawalpindi district administration was ensuring supply of essential commodities at notified rates while 20 kg wheat flour bag was being provided to the citizens at Rs 1100.

The administration was making all-out efforts to control artificial price hike and it was taking solid steps to ensure supply of sugar and flour to the citizens in Sahulat bazaars on official rates.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law was taken against hoarders and profiteers in all tehsils of the district.

