AC Kahuta Visits 'Mauza Kharaank Kalaan' To Resolve Citizen's Complaint

Thu 02nd December 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kahuta on Wednesday visited 'Mauza Kharaank Kalaan' along with Revenue staff to resolve the issue of a citizen who submitted an application in 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' today at Tehsil Office Rawalpindi.

According to a district administration spokesman, all-out efforts were being made to resolve the complaints being received in 'Revenue Khuli Kutcheries.' He informed that the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah had directed the authorities concerned to resolve the complaints of the citizens within shortest possible time frame.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wanted to solve the problems related to revenue on priority basis and all the revenue officers had also been directed to solve the revenue problems of the citizens as soon as possible.

He said that revenue officers of Rawalpindi division were also instructed to personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis.

