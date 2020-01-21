AC Kalat case: Supreme Court issues notices to AG Baluchistan, others for court assist

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued notices to advocate general Baluchistan and other respondents for assistance in case filed by assistant commissioner Kalat Sultan Bugti against the decision of High Court.A three-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Mushir Alam took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing, counsel of petitioner took the plea that Qazi Kalat Syed Tahir Hussain has called Levies female official at his government residence on Feb 16, 2016.Female official through voice message called Assistant Commissioner Kalat for her protection.AC while taking forthwith action recovered the female from the house of Qazi Kalat and took Qazi along with them.

Session judge had given the information of action taken against Qazi.On Feb 18, 2016, an investigation commission comprising High Court judge was constituted.Commission in its report had written clearly that AC saved the female from the harassment of Qazi.High Court contrary to the report of commission imposed fine of Rs 5000 along with punishment till the court adjourned to Assistant Commissioner without any proceeding.Petitioner prayed court that the decision of High Court of handing down punishment and imposing fine should be declared as null and void.Court has issued notices to Advocate General Baluchistan and other respondents for assistance in the matter adjourned the hearing for indefinitely.